Otto Aerospace Sets 2028 Start For Jacksonville Factory

Otto Aerospace plans to begin construction of its Phantom 3500 manufacturing facility at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2028 and start aircraft production around 2030, Jacksonville Aviation Authority Chief Operating Officer Tony Cugno told a City Council committee Thursday.

The city also issued a $12.1 million permit Friday to renovate an existing 59,000-square-foot hangar at Cecil for research and development work, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record. The facility will support development and assembly of experimental aircraft as Otto works toward FAA certification of the Phantom 3500.

Otto plans to conduct flight testing at Cecil and has targeted 2027 for the Phantom 3500’s first flight, followed by certification and entry into service in 2030. The company previously announced plans to relocate its headquarters from Fort Worth, Texas, to Jacksonville and eventually build more than 600,000 square feet of office and manufacturing space there. Otto Aerospace says the Phantom 3500 is being developed as a business jet using a laminar-flow airframe designed to reduce drag.