Aviation News

Otto Aerospace Sets 2028 Start For Jacksonville Factory

Phantom 3500 production at Cecil Airport is expected to begin around 2030.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Otto Aerospace Sets 2028 Start For Jacksonville Factory
[Credit: Otto Aerospace]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Otto Aerospace plans to begin construction of its Phantom 3500 manufacturing facility at Jacksonville's Cecil Airport in 2028, with aircraft production targeted for 2030.
  • A $12.1 million renovation is underway for an existing hangar at Cecil to serve as an R&D facility for the experimental Phantom 3500 business jet, targeting its first flight in 2027 and FAA certification by 2030.
  • The company is relocating its headquarters from Fort Worth, Texas, to Jacksonville and intends to build over 600,000 square feet of combined office and manufacturing space.
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Otto Aerospace plans to begin construction of its Phantom 3500 manufacturing facility at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2028 and start aircraft production around 2030, Jacksonville Aviation Authority Chief Operating Officer Tony Cugno told a City Council committee Thursday.

The city also issued a $12.1 million permit Friday to renovate an existing 59,000-square-foot hangar at Cecil for research and development work, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record. The facility will support development and assembly of experimental aircraft as Otto works toward FAA certification of the Phantom 3500.

Otto plans to conduct flight testing at Cecil and has targeted 2027 for the Phantom 3500’s first flight, followed by certification and entry into service in 2030. The company previously announced plans to relocate its headquarters from Fort Worth, Texas, to Jacksonville and eventually build more than 600,000 square feet of office and manufacturing space there. Otto Aerospace says the Phantom 3500 is being developed as a business jet using a laminar-flow airframe designed to reduce drag.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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