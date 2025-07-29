Outage Outrage Leads to DOT Audit of FAA’s Handling of Newark Airport

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) has initiated an official audit to review the FAA’s decision to relocate personnel and responsibility for Newark (New Jersey – KEWR) Approach Control from the N90 terminal radar approach control (Tracon) center in New York to Philadelphia. The FAA transferred the workload in July 2024 to the Philadelphia Air Traffic Control Tower to alleviate “chronic understaffing” at N90 on Long Island, New York, where a higher cost of living made it difficult to attract and retain controllers, according to the FAA.

But the shift has not gone smoothly. That is due, in part, to technical issues with data transfer technology. On April 28, a copper wire failed, leading to a 90-second communications outage. This was followed by a similar outage on May 9. Both are blamed on old-technology primary and backup communications hardware. As part of the initiative to update and upgrade the National Airspace System, replacing copper-wire systems with fiber-optic cable is getting priority attention.

According to the DOT OIG, “…our audit objectives will be to assess FAA’s relocation of Newark approach control operations from New York to Philadelphia, including FAA’s (1) planning and risk assessment process and (2) response to its operational impact on flight delays, cancellations, and safety incidents.”