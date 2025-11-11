Partnership Aims for Hybrid-Electric Airship

ZeroAvia and Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop a hydrogen-electric version of the Airlander 10 hybrid airship, the companies announced Monday. The partnership will explore the integration of four ZeroAvia 600-kilowatt ZA600 hydrogen-electric powertrains into the Airlander’s design. Doing so would aim for enabling zero-emission operations.

The Airlander 10 is a hybrid airship that combines aerostatic lift, aerodynamic lift, and vectored thrust. It currently operates with four diesel engines and can carry a 10-ton payload across up to 4,000 nautical miles. The company said the aircraft can stay airborne up to five days and reach altitudes of up to 20,000 feet.

Originally designed for the U.S. Long Endurance Multi-Intilligence Vehicle (LEMV) program, what was then called the HAV 304 made its maiden flight in 2012. It was later modified and redesignated the Airlander 10, although it has yet to enter production.

The companies said adapting the Airlander 10 for hydrogen-electric propulsion is expected to eliminate in-flight emissions and lower maintenance requirements. With the aircraft’s hull providing space for hydrogen storage, the Airlander allows for the integration of existing hydrogen technologies now approaching certification. ZeroAvia’s ZA600 system has passed several regulatory milestones, with flight testing underway on a 19-seat aircraft and multiple pre-orders from commercial operators.

“ZeroAvia has led the development of hydrogen-electric propulsion systems and made impressive progress commercially, technically and with regulators,” said HAV CEO Tom Grundy in a company statement. “Our intention has always been to offer our customers a fully zero-emission variant of the Airlander, for efficiency and environmental reasons, and this partnership with ZeroAvia will help us in this direction.”

ZeroAvia founder and CEO Val Miftakhov said the Airlander platform “can open up a whole new market in air travel due to its range, efficiency and ability to operate from almost anywhere.”

The agreement also includes studies to evaluate hydrogen fuel infrastructure and assess the potential for future Airlander models.