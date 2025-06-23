Pilot Dodged Turtle Just Before Fatal Crash

The NTSB says the pilot of a Stinson 108 “lifted a wheel” to avoid hitting a turtle moments before the plane crashed off the end of a runway at Sugar Valley Airport in Farmington, North Carolina on June 3. The crash and fire killed him and a passenger and severely injured another passenger. The preliminary report did not say the runway maneuver contributed to the crash. The aircraft crashed about 250 feet off the end of the runway and caught fire.

The report said the aircraft was in the pattern when a UNICOM operator on the ground saw the turtle and warned the Stinson pilot. The pilot continued his approach and landed about 1400 feet down the 2424-foot runway. A worker mowing grass said he saw the right main gear lift to clear the turtle and he saw “the wings rock back and forth” before he heard power being applied. He and the radio operator both lost sight of the plane as it took off and went behind a hangar before they both heard the crash and saw the smoke plume.