Indiana Funk Crash Kills Pilot

Crash in Anderson, Indiana

A pilot was killed Tuesday afternoon when a small plane crashed and caught fire north of Anderson, Indiana, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. to a location about six miles south of Anderson Regional Airport, where they found the wreckage of a Funk B85C single-engine aircraft that had struck a tree and ignited.

#UPDATE: A man is dead after a small plane crash just north of Anderson.



We are told the pilot was heading to Anderson from Rensselaer.



This is along a tree line between Free Road and 500 N along County Road 100W.



The Madison County Sheriff’s Office believes the man was… pic.twitter.com/K3eAZBe3Wx — Ashton Hackman WTHR (@ashtonhackmantv) November 4, 2025

Witnesses told FOX59 they saw the plane crash and burn in a nearby field. Several passersby reportedly used extinguishers to put out the flames before pulling the pilot from the wreckage and performing CPR. Emergency crews continued lifesaving efforts, but the pilot—an adult male and the only person on board—was pronounced dead at the scene, Sheriff John Beeman said.

Federal Investigation Underway

Chief Deputy Michael Warner told 13 WTHR the aircraft had been flying from Rensselaer, Indiana, to Anderson Municipal Airport when it went down. Warner said the plane “briefly touched down multiple times in a nearby field before striking the tree at ground level.” He added that Anderson Airport Tower had been in contact with the pilot shortly before the crash, with “no indication of any trouble.”

NTSB is investigating Tuesday’s crash of a Funk B85C aircraft near Anderson, Indiana. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) November 4, 2025

Beeman said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 6, to determine whether a medical emergency played a role in the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed on X that it is investigating the accident. The Federal Aviation Administration is also assisting in the investigation.