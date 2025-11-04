Aviation News Flight Safety

Indiana Funk Crash Kills Pilot

The vintage taildragger struck a tree after apparent failed landing attempts, officials say.

Matt Ryan
Key Takeaways:

  • A pilot was killed in a small Funk B85C aircraft crash north of Anderson, Indiana, after the plane struck a tree and caught fire.
  • The single-engine plane, en route from Rensselaer to Anderson Municipal Airport, had reportedly touched down multiple times in a field before the final impact.
  • Passersby and emergency crews attempted rescue efforts, but the pilot, the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.
  • The NTSB and FAA are investigating the accident, with an autopsy scheduled to determine if a medical emergency played a role.
Crash in Anderson, Indiana

A pilot was killed Tuesday afternoon when a small plane crashed and caught fire north of Anderson, Indiana, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. to a location about six miles south of Anderson Regional Airport, where they found the wreckage of a Funk B85C single-engine aircraft that had struck a tree and ignited.

Witnesses told FOX59 they saw the plane crash and burn in a nearby field. Several passersby reportedly used extinguishers to put out the flames before pulling the pilot from the wreckage and performing CPR. Emergency crews continued lifesaving efforts, but the pilot—an adult male and the only person on board—was pronounced dead at the scene, Sheriff John Beeman said.

Federal Investigation Underway

Chief Deputy Michael Warner told 13 WTHR the aircraft had been flying from Rensselaer, Indiana, to Anderson Municipal Airport when it went down. Warner said the plane “briefly touched down multiple times in a nearby field before striking the tree at ground level.” He added that Anderson Airport Tower had been in contact with the pilot shortly before the crash, with “no indication of any trouble.”

Beeman said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 6, to determine whether a medical emergency played a role in the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed on X that it is investigating the accident. The Federal Aviation Administration is also assisting in the investigation.

