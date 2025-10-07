Piper Seminole DX Receives First U.S. Order

Piper Aircraft said Tuesday that it has received its first U.S. order for the company’s new diesel-powered Seminole DX. Skyborne Airline Academy, based at Vero Beach Airport in Florida, ordered five of the multi-engine trainers following the aircraft’s introduction in July 2025.

The Seminole DX is equipped with DeltaHawk’s DHK4A180 compression-ignition engine and Garmin G1000 NXi avionics and is designed to offer a lower fuel burn and updated flight systems for training operations.

According to Piper, the Seminole DX provides a 35 percent reduction in fuel consumption compared to traditional avgas-powered models, along with a 32 percent increase in single-engine climb rate and a 70 percent higher single-engine ceiling.

Piper Aircraft already offers other single engine diesel models targeting entry personal and trainer markets, including the Piper Archer DX and DXL.

“Skyborne’s adoption of the Seminole DX reflects their forward-thinking approach and dedication to excellence in flight training,” said Ron Gunnarson, Piper’s vice president of sales, marketing, customer support and quality, in a company statement.

“As we continue to grow in the U.S., these aircraft will play a critical role in ensuring we consistently meet the expected high standards of flight training by our students,” said Lee Woodward, Skyborne CEO.

The new order positions Skyborne as the first domestic operator to incorporate the Seminole DX into its training program. Skyborne has an established relationship with Piper, although it has also demonstrated an interest in other new sustainability-focused designs in recent years.