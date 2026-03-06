Survey: Private Pilot Flight Training Cost Passes $16,000

A new industry survey reports that the median cost to complete a private pilot certificate is more than $16,000, with students typically taking around 24 weeks to finish flight training training. The figures come from the 2026 State of Flight Training Survey and Report, released by Redbird Flight, which collected 1,180 responses from flight schools, instructors, pilots and designated pilot examiners. About 89% of respondents were based in the United States.

Costs And Training Timeline

The report lists a median instrument rating flight training cost of about $11,500, with a typical timeline of roughly 15 weeks. Commercial pilot training showed a median cost near $10,000 and a completion time of about 12 weeks. The survey also identified median costs of about $5,500 for an initial flight instructor certificate and $4,000 for a CFI add-on rating.

Hourly training expenses reported by respondents included a median of $180 for training aircraft rental, $225 for advanced aircraft and $385 for multi-engine aircraft. Simulator rates ranged from about $20 per hour for basic aviation training devices to $75 per hour for advanced aviation training devices, with flight training devices reported at a median of about $35 per hour.

Training Activity And Industry Conditions

Among survey respondents, 88% reported receiving some form of flight training during 2025, including new certificate or rating training, flight reviews or instrument proficiency checks. Among active students in the survey, 40% reported pursuing a professional pilot track, and 80% indicated plans to incorporate simulators into their training during 2026.

Operational constraints were also identified in the survey responses. Flight training organizations cited pilot examiner availability, aircraft insurance costs and aircraft maintenance as leading operational concerns. Independent instructors reported similar issues and also identified access to training aircraft and attracting new students as challenges.

Designated pilot examiners (DPE) responding to the survey reported a median of about 100 applicants and an average of roughly 120 applicants during 2025. The report also indicated that 52% of examiners charge between $800 and $1,000 for a checkride.