RAF Urges Pilots To Support 10 Utah Backcountry Airstrips

The Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) is urging pilots to submit comments supporting continued recreational access to 10 backcountry airstrips in southeastern Utah.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is accepting public comments through Sept. 3 on a draft environmental assessment covering the airstrips in southeastern Utah. The RAF says individual pilot comments could help determine whether the sites are formally designated for aircraft use.

The RAF is asking pilots to explain in their own words why access to the airstrips matters to them, rather than relying on form letters. The organization says pilots can discuss the recreational opportunities provided by the strips, their history and the relatively small footprint of aviation compared with other forms of motorized access.

The airstrips were originally constructed primarily for mining operations and have been used sporadically by recreational pilots since at least the 1950s. Under the BLM proposal, nine would be designated for aircraft-only use, while the Wee Hope airstrip would be maintained to accommodate aircraft parking and turning.

The proposal also includes restrictions intended to address environmental concerns. For example, maintenance would generally be prohibited from March 1 through July 31 to avoid disturbing nesting migratory birds. Maintenance activities would be conducted by the Utah Backcountry Pilots and RAF under BLM supervision at several of the sites.

The RAF argues that the airstrips provide a low-impact way to reach remote public lands without requiring new roads or other infrastructure. Once on the ground, pilots and passengers participate in activities such as hiking and camping much like other backcountry visitors.

Comments must be submitted to the BLM by Sept. 3, 2026.