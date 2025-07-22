Rebuild Rescue’s Classic Piper Raffle to Fund Humanitarian Flights

In partnership with Aspen Avionics, the popular YouTube channel Rebuild Rescue is showcasing its 2025 raffle grand prize this year at EAA AirVenture, a fully restored 1961 Piper Cherokee PA-28-160.



The team at Rebuild Rescue completed an overhaul of the aircraft, including a new engine, propeller, interior, and accessories. The Piper is equipped with Aspen’s Evolution 2000 MAX suite, with synthetic vision, angle of attack indicator, and ADS-B in/out capabilities.



Rebuild Rescue has made multiple stops promoting the giveaway, which was announced earlier this year, including at Sun ‘n’ Fun in Lakeland, Florida, and now at AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.



Tickets for the raffle come in at $100 and will consist of three separate winners. The winner of the grand prize will have their choice of the 1961 Piper, plus $35,000 to go towards taxes on the aircraft, or $100,000 in cash. The second-place winner will have the choice between $5,000 in flight training or an A&P training scholarship, followed by a third-place prize consisting of a to-be-determined aviator’s package and a meet and greet with the Rebuild Rescue team. The drawing date for the raffle is September 22 and ticket purchases can be made up until that time.



Currently, the raffle has raised over $142,325, 100 percent of which will go directly to the Rebuild Rescue Foundation.



Founded by Jason Morrison, owner and creator of the Rebuild Rescue YouTube channel, the Rescue Foundation was started in 2022 with the mission of supporting humanitarian flight services. The foundation has three core programs – Guardian Wings, providing medical flights; Honor Missions, transporting veterans and first responders for medical services as well as memorial services; and Fly-Fur Rescue, enabling at-risk animals to reach safety.



In April, Morrison posted a video showing he and his team completely redoing the interior of the 1961 Piper Cherokee. According to the video’s title, the interior upgrades cost $20,000 alone.