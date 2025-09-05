Record August for Business Jet Flights

WingX, an aviation market intelligence provider, has reported that August 2025 was the busiest August for business jet flights in six years, tallying 327,745 global departures. That figure was up 5 percent compared to 2024 and 30 percent above 2019, despite a somewhat cooling market for business jet sales.

In the final week of the month, spanning Aug. 25–31, activity reached 73,733 flights, 10 percent higher than the same week last year, though 1 percent fewer than the prior week. Fractional operators NetJets and Flexjet accounted for 18 percent of all flights, logging 58,143 departures.

North American traffic led the way with an 11 percent year-over-year increase in Week 35. Airport traffic in Texas posted a 12 percent gain, while Florida and California rose 9 and 7 percent respectively. Europe showed a 5 percent uptick overall, with Swiss airports seeing the largest traffic increase at 13 percent. Italy and France each recorded double-digit growth, while the U.K. held steady and Germany slipped 2 percent.

Regions outside North America and Europe also reported strong gains, rising 14 percent for a second consecutive week. Africa saw the steepest climb in business jet traffic at 26 percent, followed by South America at 17 percent and Asia at 15 percent. The Middle East was the outlier, with traffic edging up just 1 percent.