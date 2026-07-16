Redbird Unveils G1000 NXi Emulator, Enhanced Simulator Panel

Redbird Flight announced a series of software and hardware upgrades for its aviation training devices on Tuesday. The first releases include a new G1000 NXi software emulation and an interchangeable instrument panel known as the E001 Enhanced Aircraft panel.

Updated NXi Software

The G1000 NXi emulation is scheduled for release Aug. 17. Redbird said the software was developed from the ground up and offers improved graphics, faster processing and additional functions for training in technically advanced aircraft. Features include Synthetic Vision Technology, HSI mapping on the primary flight display and Garmin SafeTaxi airport diagrams.

“Flight training providers—from local flight schools to large, academy-style, Part 141 programs—continue to express a desire for highly realistic training devices that emulate exactly what their customers will experience in their aircraft fleet,” Redbird CEO Charlie Gregoire said in the company’s announcement.

Interchangeable Hardware

Redbird plans to release the E001 panel in early 2027. The panel includes hardware representing two Garmin GDU 1054B displays, a GMA 1347 audio panel and controls for three analog standby instruments. Redbird said the panel can identify the other hardware installed in a training device and determine which aircraft configurations the device can accurately represent. Future panels are expected to support several Garmin and Avidyne avionics configurations, including the GTN and IFD series.

The company said the new hardware will be modular and backward compatible with existing Redbird devices, including the original FMX 1. Redbird plans to display the NXi software and an E001 prototype at booth 301 during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. The company will also show a prototype yoke intended for Cirrus SR20 and SR22 configurations and discuss plans for upgraded throttle assemblies.