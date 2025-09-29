Aviation News Military Aviation

Report Claims China’s J-35 Stealth Nears F-35

State broadcaster claims radar signature as small as a human palm.

Matt Ryan
J-35
[Credit: China Navy via X]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV published a report claiming the nation’s J-35 carrier-based fighter has a radar cross-section smaller than a human palm. If true, this would suggest a significant leap in stealth technology for the country. 

The radar cross-section is a measure of how visible an object appears on radar, and the report indicated the J-35’s detectability falls in the range of 10 to 100 square centimeters. Although that report cannot be independently verified, it would place the fighter’s stealth characteristics in a similar category to Lockheed Martin’s F-35, though still slightly behind.

CCTV attributed the J-35’s low observability to its airframe design and what it described as proprietary metamaterial technology. 

“In the electromagnetic world, this ‘steel giant’s’ radar cross-section is smaller than a human palm,” the broadcaster said

Analysts continue to note that the U.S. F-22 Raptor remains the benchmark, with a reported cross-section near one square centimeter, about the size of a marble.

The J-35 is the world’s second carrier-capable stealth fighter after the F-35. Recent tests, including catapult launches and arrested landings from China’s Fujian aircraft carrier, mark the first operations of their kind from an electromagnetic catapult-equipped vessel outside the U.S. State media also reported that other carrier-based aircraft, including the J-15T and KJ-600, have launched from the Fujian, signaling that commissioning of the warship may be imminent.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE