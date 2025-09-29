Report Claims China’s J-35 Stealth Nears F-35

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV published a report claiming the nation’s J-35 carrier-based fighter has a radar cross-section smaller than a human palm. If true, this would suggest a significant leap in stealth technology for the country.

The radar cross-section is a measure of how visible an object appears on radar, and the report indicated the J-35’s detectability falls in the range of 10 to 100 square centimeters. Although that report cannot be independently verified, it would place the fighter’s stealth characteristics in a similar category to Lockheed Martin’s F-35, though still slightly behind.

CCTV attributed the J-35’s low observability to its airframe design and what it described as proprietary metamaterial technology.

“In the electromagnetic world, this ‘steel giant’s’ radar cross-section is smaller than a human palm,” the broadcaster said.

Analysts continue to note that the U.S. F-22 Raptor remains the benchmark, with a reported cross-section near one square centimeter, about the size of a marble.

The J-35 is the world’s second carrier-capable stealth fighter after the F-35. Recent tests, including catapult launches and arrested landings from China’s Fujian aircraft carrier, mark the first operations of their kind from an electromagnetic catapult-equipped vessel outside the U.S. State media also reported that other carrier-based aircraft, including the J-15T and KJ-600, have launched from the Fujian, signaling that commissioning of the warship may be imminent.