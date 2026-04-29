Rhode Island Airport Could Lose Its Crosswind Runway

A proposed expansion tied to submarine builder General Dynamics Electric Boat is drawing opposition from Rhode Island pilots and aviation advocates after plans surfaced to remove a crosswind runway at Quonset State Airport (OQU),

The airport is a joint civil-military facility serving general aviation alongside the Rhode Island Air National Guard’s 143rd Airlift Wing. FAA data show roughly 19,400 annual operations. OQU currently operates two runways: primary Runway 16/34 (7,504 ft.) and secondary Runway 5/23 (4,000 ft.).

Under the proposal, Runway 5/23 would be removed to clear space for new manufacturing facilities tied to Electric Boat’s continued expansion. According to the Providence Journal, supporters say the redevelopment could ultimately support about 3,000 jobs.

However, airport advocates including the Rhode Island Pilots Association( RIPA) are opposing the change arguing Runway 5/23 provides a safety net for pilots. Quonset’s secondary runway is still actively used—and often preferred by light aircraft—because its alignment better matches prevailing southwest winds, reducing crosswind landings that can be more challenging for smaller aircraft.

But despite those concerns, the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) approved a plan April 9 to petition the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to advance the project.

RIPA President Sal Corio called the decision disappointing, saying removing a “vital runway” without a replacement crosswind option would negatively affect safety and operations. He also said the group is working with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) to oppose the change though the outlook is not promising.

Meanwhile, the plan still needs FAA approval which is expected to take about six to eight months.