Accidents/NTSB

Blue Origin Rocket Explodes During Test

The company said all personnel were accounted for after the hot-fire anomaly at Cape Canaveral.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Blue Origin Rocket Explodes During Test
New Glenn ready for launch before a prior mission in 2025. [Credit: Blue Origin via NASA]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket exploded during a ground test Thursday night at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, damaging equipment at the company’s Launch Complex 36. The “anomaly,” as Blue Origin called it in a post on X, occurred at about 9 p.m. during a hot-fire test of the rocket’s first-stage engines ahead of a planned launch of 48 Amazon Leo broadband satellites, which were not onboard at the time.

“All personnel are accounted for and safe,” Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos wrote on X. “It’s too early to know the root cause but we’re already working to find it. Very rough day, but we’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It’s worth it.”

The FAA told CNN the test was not part of FAA-licensed launch activity and said there was no impact to air traffic. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said the agency would work with its partners to assess the anomaly and any potential effects on Artemis and moon base plans.

New Glenn has flown three times since its first launch in January 2025, including one mission that successfully sent NASA’s ESCAPADE spacecraft toward Mars and recovered the booster.

Blue Origin warned Friday that debris from the incident could wash ashore and advised the public not to touch or approach any debris.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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