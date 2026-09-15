Risen 916 Sets Two World Speed Records

A Rotax 916-powered Porto Aviation Risen has set world records for speed over a straight course and speed over a 50-kilometer closed circuit in the two-seat RAL2T microlight class. As of Sept. 15, the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale lists both performances as ratified current world records. Pilot Alberto Rodolfo Porto flew the records Oct. 16, 2025, from Alzate Brianza Airport in northern Italy.

The straight-course run reached 453.20 km/h, or about 244.7 knots, while the 50-kilometer circuit was completed at 432.69 km/h, about 233.6 knots. FAI’s RAL2T classification covers land-based microlights flown with two people, using movable aerodynamic controls and a thermal engine.

Porto also flew a 100-kilometer closed circuit at 431.14 km/h, about 232.8 knots, during the same series of flights. That performance remains listed by FAI as a “dossier under review” and has not yet received the same ratified status. Porto Aviation announced all three attempts shortly after the flights last October.