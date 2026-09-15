Aviation News

Risen 916 Sets Two World Speed Records

Rotax-powered microlight reached 244.7 knots during record flights in Italy.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Risen 916 Sets Two World Speed Records
[Credit: Aero Club of Italy]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A Rotax 916-powered Porto Aviation Risen aircraft has set two new world speed records in the two-seat RAL2T microlight class.
  • Pilot Alberto Rodolfo Porto achieved records for speed over a straight course (453.20 km/h) and speed over a 50-kilometer closed circuit (432.69 km/h).
  • Both performances, flown from Alzate Brianza Airport in Italy, are currently ratified by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI).
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A Rotax 916-powered Porto Aviation Risen has set world records for speed over a straight course and speed over a 50-kilometer closed circuit in the two-seat RAL2T microlight class. As of Sept. 15, the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale lists both performances as ratified current world records. Pilot Alberto Rodolfo Porto flew the records Oct. 16, 2025, from Alzate Brianza Airport in northern Italy.

The straight-course run reached 453.20 km/h, or about 244.7 knots, while the 50-kilometer circuit was completed at 432.69 km/h, about 233.6 knots. FAI’s RAL2T classification covers land-based microlights flown with two people, using movable aerodynamic controls and a thermal engine.

Porto also flew a 100-kilometer closed circuit at 431.14 km/h, about 232.8 knots, during the same series of flights. That performance remains listed by FAI as a “dossier under review” and has not yet received the same ratified status. Porto Aviation announced all three attempts shortly after the flights last October.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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