Robinson Launches Trade-In Program for Legacy Helicopters

Robinson Helicopter Company has introduced a trade-in program that allows owners of older Robinson aircraft to exchange them for credit toward a new build. The program applies to R22 Beta II, R44 Cadet, R44 Raven I, R44 Raven II, and R66 models, and is positioned as an alternative to overhauls. Owners can work through local dealers by submitting photos and logbooks, with the company promising a written trade-in offer within 14 business days.

Once accepted, the aircraft is shipped to Robinson’s Torrance, California, facility for inspection. After the condition is reviewed, the owner receives credit that can be applied to a replacement helicopter, including upcoming R66 NxG and R88 models.

“The new trade-in program underscores Robinson Helicopter’s commitment to prioritizing safety and reliability across its products,” said Robinson president and CEO David Smith.

The new program follows a larger trend among other manufacturers in the space who have also launched initiatives aimed towards current owners in recent years. Bell launched a trade-in and pre-owned solution through a 2023 agreement with distributor Rotortrade, aimed at smoothing customer upgrades and expanding used inventory. Airbus, meanwhile, began an extended support program in 2022 for out-of-production models through its HCare Classics program, which offers avionics and engine retrofits to keep aircraft such as the Dauphin and Puma in service.