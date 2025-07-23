Aviation News

Robinson R66 Set for Electric Transformation With MagniX Power

Companies renew partnership to electrify the popular R66 helicopter by 2026.

Parris Clarke
Robinson R66. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Key Takeaways:

  • MagniX and Robinson Helicopter Company are partnering to develop a battery-electric powertrain for the Robinson R66 helicopter by 2026.
  • The new powertrain will utilize MagniX's lightweight Helistorm engines, weighing approximately 165 pounds.
  • MagniX has prior experience with electric helicopter flight, including a retrofitted R44 and the world's first piloted hydrogen-electric helicopter flight.
  • The R66 retrofit will incorporate MagniX's Samson batteries, known for their durability and suitability for aircraft applications.
Electric propulsions systems developer MagniX has announced a renewed partnership with Robinson Helicopter Company to develop a battery-electric powertrain for the Robinson R66 helicopter, with expected electrification in 2026.

MagniX’s new powertrain will use its lightweight Helistorm engines unveiled earlier this year. Weighing about 165 pounds, these engines are significantly lighter than traditional turbine engines.

In 2022, MagniX powered the first flight of a retrofitted electric Robinson R44 helicopter. In March 2025 the company reported that it had completed the world’s first piloted flight of a hydrogen-electric helicopter, again an R44. According to MagniX, it is the first company to have been granted special conditions for electric engine airworthiness by the FAA.

Retrofitting the R66 will include using MagniX’s Samson batteries. Announced in 2024, the batteries can withstand over 1,000 full-depth discharge cycles and are designed to power helicopters and eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft.

Parris Clarke

Parris is a writer and content producer for Firecrown. When Parris isn't chasing stories, you can find him watching or playing basketball.

