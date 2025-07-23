Robinson R66 Set for Electric Transformation With MagniX Power

Electric propulsions systems developer MagniX has announced a renewed partnership with Robinson Helicopter Company to develop a battery-electric powertrain for the Robinson R66 helicopter, with expected electrification in 2026.



MagniX’s new powertrain will use its lightweight Helistorm engines unveiled earlier this year. Weighing about 165 pounds, these engines are significantly lighter than traditional turbine engines.



In 2022, MagniX powered the first flight of a retrofitted electric Robinson R44 helicopter. In March 2025 the company reported that it had completed the world’s first piloted flight of a hydrogen-electric helicopter, again an R44. According to MagniX, it is the first company to have been granted special conditions for electric engine airworthiness by the FAA.



Retrofitting the R66 will include using MagniX’s Samson batteries. Announced in 2024, the batteries can withstand over 1,000 full-depth discharge cycles and are designed to power helicopters and eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft.