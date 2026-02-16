Aviation News

Decorated CFI Ron Timmermans, Wife Killed in Texas Plane Crash

Longtime instructor’s aviation career spanned decades of training and outreach.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: Florida Aviation Network]
Key Takeaways:

  • Nationally recognized Master CFI Ron Timmermans and his wife, Barbara, were killed on Feb. 11 in an aircraft accident in East Texas.
  • Timmermans was a highly decorated aviation educator, named National Certificated Flight Instructor of the Year in 2021 and inducted into the CFI Hall of Fame in 2022, having logged over 9,000 flight hours and trained hundreds of pilots.
  • The accident occurred during an attempted emergency landing after the pilot reported oil covering the windshield of their Beechcraft A36, with the aircraft striking power lines; the NTSB is currently investigating.
Ron Timmermans, a nationally recognized Master CFI and aviation educator, and his wife, Barbara, were killed Feb. 11 in an aircraft accident in East Texas. Timmermans logged more than 9,000 hours of flight time and held multiple certificates, including airline transport pilot and instructor ratings. He was named National Certificated Flight Instructor of the Year in 2021 at the FAA’s General Aviation Awards, and was later inducted into the CFI Hall of Fame in 2022.

Ron was both a Master CFI and Master Ground Instructor (MGI). He was an involved FAASTeam member, part of the Bonanza/Baron Pilot Training organization, served as a presenter of AOPA’s Rusty Pilot Program, and was part of the Florida Aviation Network and EAA. Colleagues and aviation organizations reported his involvement in training and education efforts over several decades.

“Ron was an important part of training hundreds of pilots over the years,” a spokesperson for the Florida Aviation Network told local KLTV.

Flight instructor John Tenney told the station that Ron was a colleague, neighbor and friend from church.

“We’re going to miss him,” Tenney said. “He was my mentor. He was my spiritual advisor … I flew with him just a month ago. He seemed like a confident pilot to me. I know it’s not pilot error.”

The Timmermans were flying a Beechcraft A36 near Brownsboro, Texas, when the pilot reported oil covering the windshield before attempting an emergency landing. The aircraft struck power lines and came down near Echo Lake Airport (TX40). Their dog that was on board survived, according to local reports.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

