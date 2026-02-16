Decorated CFI Ron Timmermans, Wife Killed in Texas Plane Crash

Ron Timmermans, a nationally recognized Master CFI and aviation educator, and his wife, Barbara, were killed Feb. 11 in an aircraft accident in East Texas. Timmermans logged more than 9,000 hours of flight time and held multiple certificates, including airline transport pilot and instructor ratings. He was named National Certificated Flight Instructor of the Year in 2021 at the FAA’s General Aviation Awards, and was later inducted into the CFI Hall of Fame in 2022.

Ron was both a Master CFI and Master Ground Instructor (MGI). He was an involved FAASTeam member, part of the Bonanza/Baron Pilot Training organization, served as a presenter of AOPA’s Rusty Pilot Program, and was part of the Florida Aviation Network and EAA. Colleagues and aviation organizations reported his involvement in training and education efforts over several decades.

“Ron was an important part of training hundreds of pilots over the years,” a spokesperson for the Florida Aviation Network told local KLTV.

Flight instructor John Tenney told the station that Ron was a colleague, neighbor and friend from church.

“We’re going to miss him,” Tenney said. “He was my mentor. He was my spiritual advisor … I flew with him just a month ago. He seemed like a confident pilot to me. I know it’s not pilot error.”

The Timmermans were flying a Beechcraft A36 near Brownsboro, Texas, when the pilot reported oil covering the windshield before attempting an emergency landing. The aircraft struck power lines and came down near Echo Lake Airport (TX40). Their dog that was on board survived, according to local reports.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident.