Runway Mishap In Mexico Investigated

Mexican and American authorities are trying to figure out how an AeroMexico E190 ended up landing in front of a Delta 737 that had already started its takeoff roll at Benito Juarez Airport in Mexico City on Tuesday. The Delta flight, with 150 people on board, was heading to Atlanta when the regional jet passed over it at 200 feet and landed in front of it. The Delta plane was going about 60 mph when the crew hit the brakes. The Delta crew went back to the gate and the flight departed about three hours late.

An animation on FlightRadar24 shows the Embraer on a straight in approach to one of two parallel runways at the airport. It flies right over the 737, lands and continues a normal rollout. Delta credited crew training for the safe outcome but Mexican President Claudia Scheinbaum didn’t seem too concerned about the mishap. “Mistakes happen,” she said, noting that no one was hurt.