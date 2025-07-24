Aviation News Flight Safety

Runway Mishap In Mexico Investigated

Regional jet almost landed on top of a 737

Russ Niles
Wikimedia/Max Effect/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/deed.en
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • An AeroMexico E190 landed on a runway in Mexico City directly in front of a Delta 737 that had already begun its takeoff.
  • The Delta flight, carrying 150 passengers, was forced to brake hard at approximately 60 mph to avoid a collision.
  • FlightRadar24 animation shows the AeroMexico plane flying over the Delta plane at 200 feet before landing.
  • While Delta praised its crew's training, Mexican authorities attributed the incident to a mistake, emphasizing the lack of injuries.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Mexican and American authorities are trying to figure out how an AeroMexico E190 ended up landing in front of a Delta 737 that had already started its takeoff roll at Benito Juarez Airport in Mexico City on Tuesday. The Delta flight, with 150 people on board, was heading to Atlanta when the regional jet passed over it at 200 feet and landed in front of it. The Delta plane was going about 60 mph when the crew hit the brakes. The Delta crew went back to the gate and the flight departed about three hours late.

An animation on FlightRadar24 shows the Embraer on a straight in approach to one of two parallel runways at the airport. It flies right over the 737, lands and continues a normal rollout. Delta credited crew training for the safe outcome but Mexican President Claudia Scheinbaum didn’t seem too concerned about the mishap. “Mistakes happen,” she said, noting that no one was hurt.

Russ Niles

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.

Continue discussion - Visit the forum

Replies: 2

  1. She is right, they do. But why? What do Odin, Icarus or the other parties have to say about this?

  2. Russ,
    “Scheinbaum didn’t seem to concerned”
    I think you probably mean “too concerned” and yes, she seems not too…

    Thanks, as always, Richard. I’ll fix it.

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE