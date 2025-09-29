Aviation News Aviation Law

Russia ICAO Rejoin Bid Blocked

UN aviation agency cites safety and political concerns after failed Russia ICAO bid.

Matt Ryan
Russia ICAO rejoin bid blocked in Montreal vote.
[Credit: Aeroflot via X]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

Russia has failed in its bid to regain a seat on the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) 36-member governing council. This came following a vote at the United Nations aviation body’s assembly in Montreal. Russia secured 87 votes, but fell short of the 93 it would have required to return to the council after its 2022 ouster following its invasion of Ukraine.

The governing council plays a key role in setting global safety standards for civil aviation. Following Saturday’s outcome, a Russian delegate called for a new vote, which the assembly rejected. 

Russia’s Transport Ministry later said the decision “damages the authority and effectiveness of the organization,” adding the ICAO should act “on the basis of broad international consensus, not narrow political interests.”

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Reuters ahead of the vote that Russia remained “the most aggressive abuser and violator of international agreements and international norms.” 

The ICAO council has also cited concerns over interference with navigation signals from satellite systems, charges Moscow denies. Russia, meanwhile, pointed to growing support from BRICS partners and countries in Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, claiming they “represent the interests of the overwhelming majority of the planet’s population.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE