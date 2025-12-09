Aviation News Military Aviation

Russian An-22 Crash Kills Crew

Investigators probing cause of fatal transport aircraft accident.

Matt Ryan
Ryan Ewing

[Credit: D100a, CC BY-SA 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0, via Wikimedia Commons]
Key Takeaways:

  • A Russian An-22 military transport aircraft crashed in the Ivanovo region, killing all crew members (reportedly seven) on board.
  • The turboprop crashed during a test flight following repair work, intended to return it to service, with reports indicating a mid-air breakup.
  • Investigators suspect a technical malfunction, noting the An-22 is a decades-old model previously reported as retired and was the last known one operating in Russia.
A Russian An-22 military transport aircraft crashed Tuesday in the country’s Ivanovo region to the northeast of Moscow. All crew members were killed when the turboprop went down. Russia’s Investigative Committee said the aircraft crashed during what the Defense Ministry described as a test flight following repair work. Officials have not released the number of people on board, though earlier reporting from the state-run TASS news agency put the crew at seven.

Search teams quickly deployed to the area and investigators opened a formal inquiry into the crash. State media reported a mid-air breakup and said fragments fell into a nearby reservoir. The Defense Ministry said the flight was intended to return the aircraft to service.

Russian outlets cited anonymous sources who suggested the crash was likely caused by a technical malfunction. The An-22, a decades-old heavy transport aircraft, had previously been reported as retired, and why it was still operating remains unclear. Authorities said there was no indication the incident was connected to the war in Ukraine. The aircraft was the last known AN-22 operating in Russia.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

