Ryan Air Passengers Hurt In Evacuation

Eighteen passengers were injured in an unusual evacuation of a Ryan Air Boeing 737-800 following a false fire alarm at Palma, Spain on Friday. Most of the injuries were minor and included cuts, bruises and sprains after some of the passengers jumped from the wings. Video of the incident appears to show at least one evacuation slide deployed from the left exit behind the flight deck but passengers opened over-wing exits on the right side and dropped about 12 feet to the pavement. The airline later did say the slides were triggered. Some passengers were hospitalized overnight.

“This flight from Palma to Manchester discontinued take-off due (the incident happened during pushback) to a false fire warning light indication. Passengers were disembarked using the inflatable slides and returned to the terminal,” a spokesperson for the airline told People “While disembarking, a small number of passengers encountered very minor injuries (ankle sprains, etc.) and crew requested immediate medical assistance.” The engine fire light illuminated on the flight deck as the crew was getting ready for the short flight. The passengers who were able to travel were put on another aircraft and got to Manchester about four hours late.