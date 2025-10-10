Aviation News Flight Safety

Ryanair Flight Lands With Six Minutes of Fuel Remaining

Air accident investigators open probe into “serious incident” following multiple failed landings in Scotland for the Ryanair flight.

Matt Ryan
[Credit: Ryanair]
Key Takeaways:

  • A Ryanair flight landed at Manchester Airport with only about six minutes of fuel remaining after repeated diversions and failed landing attempts due to severe weather.
  • The UK's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has opened an investigation into this "serious incident."
  • The critically low fuel level, estimated at 220 kilograms, was described by one pilot as "as close to a fatal accident as possible."
A Ryanair flight last week landed at Manchester Airport with only about six minutes of remaining fuel. The Boeing 737-800 was operating on Oct. 3 as FR3418 from Pisa, Italy, to Prestwick, Scotland. The aircraft was forced to divert multiple times after three failed landing attempts in severe weather linked to Storm Amy. 

The UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) told The Guardian on Thursday that it had opened an investigation into what it called the “serious incident.” Ryanair said it had initiated the original report and that it is fully cooperating in the investigation.

Only about 220 kilograms of fuel remained upon the flight’s end, according to flight logs. The flight was originally scheduled to arrive at 6 p.m., but passengers reached Prestwick nearly 10 hours late after they were transferred by ground transport from Manchester. 

One pilot who reviewed the log told The Guardian that the situation was “as close to a fatal accident as possible.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

