Ryanair Flight Lands With Six Minutes of Fuel Remaining

A Ryanair flight last week landed at Manchester Airport with only about six minutes of remaining fuel. The Boeing 737-800 was operating on Oct. 3 as FR3418 from Pisa, Italy, to Prestwick, Scotland. The aircraft was forced to divert multiple times after three failed landing attempts in severe weather linked to Storm Amy.

#FR3418 from Pisa to Prestwick diverting to Manchester after landing attempts at Prestwick and Edinburgh. Squawking 7700 likely due to declaring a fuel emergency. https://t.co/xRdo1RYTpy pic.twitter.com/fklfaR585L — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 3, 2025

The UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) told The Guardian on Thursday that it had opened an investigation into what it called the “serious incident.” Ryanair said it had initiated the original report and that it is fully cooperating in the investigation.

Only about 220 kilograms of fuel remained upon the flight’s end, according to flight logs. The flight was originally scheduled to arrive at 6 p.m., but passengers reached Prestwick nearly 10 hours late after they were transferred by ground transport from Manchester.

One pilot who reviewed the log told The Guardian that the situation was “as close to a fatal accident as possible.”