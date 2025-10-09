SAF Lands at Las Vegas Airports for NBAA-BACE 2025

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), together with several industry partners, announced that sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will be available at Las Vegas-area airports during the 2025 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), scheduled for Oct. 14–16. The initiative will aim to support efforts toward reducing aviation-related carbon emissions.

SAF will be offered at Henderson Executive Airport (HND) and North Las Vegas Airport (VGT) in coordination with the convention at the Las Vegas Convention Center and HND.

Several aircraft manufacturers are expected to arrive using either physical SAF or SAF attributes through book-and-claim programs. According to NBAA, these programs allow operators to purchase SAF credits even when the fuel is not available on-site, creating a system to account for and offset the use of conventional fuel.

Organizers said SAF has been shown to be able to reduce lifecycle carbon emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuel.

“By making SAF available to operators at NBAA-BACE, we’re highlighting the importance of expanding its production, accessibility and adoption,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen.

NBAA said the availability of SAF aligns with the convention’s broader focus on sustainability. This year’s event will include a two-day Business Aviation Sustainability Summit addressing developments in emissions reduction technologies and practices.

The organization is also continuing its Exhibitor Sustainability Pledge and marking the second anniversary of its CLIMBING. FAST. initiative, which promotes awareness of business aviation’s efforts related to environmental and community impact.