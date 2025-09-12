Aviation News Military Aviation

Second B-21 Raider Joins Test Campaign

Air Force and Northrop Grumman expand sixth-gen bomber evaluations with second B-21.

Matt Ryan
Second B-21 arrives at Edwards Air Force Base.
[Credit: Kyle Brasier, U.S. Air Force]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A second B-21 Raider test aircraft arrived at Edwards Air Force Base, accelerating testing.
  • Testing will now encompass advanced systems integration and software demonstrations, exceeding initial predictions.
  • Multiple aircraft allow for increased maintenance training ahead of operational deployment.
  • This expands the Air Force's efforts to prepare for the B-21's operational use as part of its nuclear modernization strategy.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The Department of the Air Force confirmed the arrival of a second B-21 Raider test aircraft at Edwards Air Force Base, California, on Sept. 11, following its flight from Northrop Grumman’s facility in Palmdale. According to an Air Force Public Affairs release, the addition significantly enhances the service’s ability to conduct mission systems and weapons testing. 

“With the arrival of the second B-21 Raider, our flight test campaign gains substantial momentum,” Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink said in the announcement.

Northrop Grumman said the expanded campaign moves beyond flight testing and into advanced systems integration and software demonstrations. The company said real-world testing has so far consistently outperformed prior digital modeling predictions.

Having multiple test aircraft available now will also give maintainers more opportunity for hands-on training in sustainment operations while infrastructure work is underway at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, where the first operational B-21 aircraft are set to be utilized. 

According to the Air Force, these projects, combined with simulator development and fleet management tools, are part of a broader effort to prepare squadrons for the sixth-generation bomber. Designed to carry both conventional and nuclear payloads, the B-21 remains a central element of the Air Force’s nuclear modernization strategy.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE