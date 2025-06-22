Seven B-2s, 14 Bunker Busters Used In Iran Raid

The Defense Department says seven B-2 bombers carrying 14 GPU-57A “Bunker Buster” deep penetration bombs were used to “obliterate” Iran’s nuclear program in a 30-hour sortie from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. The operation began in the early hours of June 21 and the aircraft recovered June 22. CNN reported the beginning of the mass strike, a decoy operation that sent bombers and tankers west as far as Guam but the real strike, Operation Midnight Hammer, headed over the Atlantic and Mediterranean.

After 18 hours in the air, at about 6:10 EDT, the B-2s started dropping the 14 deep penetration bombs on three nuclear facilities in an attack that seemed to go undetected by Iranian defense forces. It appears the bombers flew continuously and were refuelled in flight by tankers staged along the route. Last week various flight tracking sites reported a total of at least 39 air tankers and several groups of fighters were moved to bases in Europe They all had ADS-B turned on so their movements were public. In the end 31 tankers and an unknown number of fighters were used to carry out the attack.

It appears the element of surprise was achieved because there was no response from Iranian defense forces. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Iran’s “fighters did not fly” and its “surface-to-air missile systems did not see us.” New satellite imagery seems to back up administration claims that the Bunker Busters did their jobs. “Our initial assessment is … that all of our precision munitions struck where we wanted them to strike and had the desired effect,” Hegseth said. Although the B-2s were central to the operation, it involved a total of 125 aircraft and the use of 75 guided munitions, including 24 cruise missiles launched from a submarine.