Silver Airways Abruptly Ceases Operations

On Wednesday, U.S. regional carrier Silver Airways abruptly halted all operations and announced it had filed for bankruptcy.

According to the Palm Beach Post, the airline shared on social media: “We regret to inform you that we are ceasing operations as of today, June 11, 2025.” Silver explained that while it had attempted to restructure through bankruptcy by selling its assets to another airline holding company, the buyer ultimately chose not to continue flight operations.

Founded in 2011 and based in Fort Lauderdale, Silver Airways served cities including Key West, Pensacola, Tallahassee and Tampa. The carrier previously operated out of Orlando International Airport until ending service there in March. At its peak, Silver operated roughly 52 daily flights to 16 destinations across Florida, the Bahamas, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

The airline advised all ticketed passengers not to come to the airport, adding that “all credit card purchases should be refundable through your credit card company or your travel agency.”