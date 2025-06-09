Six Feared Lost In Cessna 414 Crash

Six people aboard an Arizona-based Cessna 414 are presumed dead after the aircraft crashed at high speed into the Pacific Ocean off San Diego on Sunday. The aircraft, registered to a supplement business in Pima, Arizona was on a flight to Phoenix when it went down a few minutes after takeoff.

The aircraft took off from runway 27 at SAN at 12:25 (19:25 UTC) on a flight to Phoenix-Sky Harbor International Airport, AZ (PHX). After receiving instructions to turn to a heading of 180 after departure, the pilot radioed that the struggled to maintain heading and altitude,” the narrative in the Aviation Safety Network said. “ADS-B data show that the aircraft entered a descending left turn, losing 1900 feet in 13 seconds. The aircraft began to climb again, but ADS-B data show an erratic altitude and heading until the moment the aircraft impacted the surface of the water, six minutes after it had commenced the takeoff roll.” It was overcast with light winds and a temperature of 66 degrees and dew point of 59 at the time of the crash. Patchy fog had been forecast for the area but it’s not clear if that fog had developed.





