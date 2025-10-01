Skyryse launches Skylar AI Flight Assistant

Skyryse announced on Tuesday the release of Skylar, an AI-based flight assistant the company said is designed to streamline communications, navigation and operational tasks. The system is integrated with SkyOS, the company’s universal flight operating system that is currently designed to automate many routine flight procedures. Skylar’s role in the larger system is to provide continuous monitoring of air traffic control, ATIS, and other weather sources and inputs.

— Skyryse (@skyryse) September 29, 2025

Skylar is intended to support pilots throughout each phase of flight, from preflight planning through shutdown. Its functions include communications assistance, aircraft traffic monitoring, checklist automation, route planning and fuel burn calculations. By processing ATC instructions, the company said Skylar can generate suggested responses and allow pilots to engage Autoflight functions with a single input.

“Our premise is that you don’t have to build or buy a new aircraft to improve aviation safety, and once you understand how complex aviation communication is, you see such a clear technology gap,” said Mark Groden, Skyryse CEO.

Skyryse said that Skylar uses SkyOS’ deterministic AI framework to process data and environmental conditions in order to provide pilots with context-based information in real time. The company said the system is designed to reduce workload without replacing pilot decision-making.