Sleeping Air Traffic Controller Delays French A320

Officials open investigation after sleeping air traffic controller forces A320 into limbo over Mediterranean.

Matt Ryan
[Credit: Airbus]
Key Takeaways:

  • An Air Corsica flight from Paris to Ajaccio circled the Mediterranean for 18 minutes because the airport's air traffic controller fell asleep.
  • The plane landed safely after emergency personnel woke the sleeping controller.
  • The controller tested negative for drugs and alcohol, but an investigation is underway.
  • The incident occurred at Ajaccio’s Napoléon Bonaparte Airport, which usually handles over 50 flights daily.
An Air Corsica flight from Paris to Ajaccio was left circling above the Mediterranean after the airport’s sole air traffic controller fell asleep in the tower, according to reports from France 24. The Airbus A320 was approaching Ajaccio’s Napoléon Bonaparte Airport on the French mediterranean island of Corsica shortly after midnight Tuesday when radio calls went unanswered, forcing the aircraft to hold for 18 minutes before eventually landing safely.

Airport emergency personnel were dispatched to the tower when the pilots could not make contact, The Times reported. Although security measures initially slowed access to the control room, they eventually reached the controller, who was asleep at a desk. 

“In a career of several decades I have never had to handle such a situation,” the flight’s captain told local newspaper, Corse Matin. 

Representatives of the French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) said the controller tested negative for any alcohol or drugs, but that the agency has launched an internal investigation and is considering a possible sanction. 

Ajaccio’s airport typically handles more than 50 flights each day. Officials noted the flight was an hour delayed before departure from Paris.

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

