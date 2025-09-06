Slew of Aircraft Damaged in North Texas Storm

“Several” general aviation aircraft were reportedly damaged Friday evening as strong thunderstorms ripped through North Texas. Photos from the City of Denton Fire Department show multiple mangled Cessna aircraft.

The damage occurred at Denton Enterprise Airport (KDTO), located roughly 43 miles north of Dallas. The airport’s METAR around the time of the storm indicated wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour.

METAR KDTO 052333Z 29037G55KT 1 3/4SM +TSRA BR SCT040 OVC070 22/21 A2981 RMK AO2 PK WND 29055/2319 WSHFT 2305 LTG DSNT N AND NW RAB20 TSB20 PRESFR P0012 T02170206

No injuries were reported, authorities stated. A hangar was also damaged.