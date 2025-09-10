Sling Pilot Academy Announces Rollout of Flight Training AI

Sling Pilot Academy has partnered with NAVI AI to bring artificial intelligence into its accelerated pilot training programs. The Torrance, California-based school said the collaboration will give students and instructors access to tools supporting ground school preparation, real-time flight analytics and post-flight debriefs. The agreement was announced Sept. 9 in a press release issued by the academy.

Students will use NAVI AI’s suite of tools to access real-time insights, checklist management and simulation support. The system will also provide tailored post-flight feedback through what the company says are data-driven analytics, with the aim of helping students to move more quickly through key competencies. NAVI AI’s predictive technology will be used to support scenario planning, risk analysis and decision-making.

“By partnering with NAVI AI, we’re adding a powerful technological layer that not only enhances safety but also modernizes how we teach and learn,” said Matt Liknaitzky, co-founder of Sling Pilot Academy, in the release.

NAVI AI CEO Nikola Kostic described the partnership as “a pivotal moment in aviation training.” The company said its software was designed to empower pilots with adaptive training tools and real-time decision support.

Sling Pilot Academy said the integration reflects a broader shift in aviation toward technology-driven training.

Other schools have also begun incorporating AI systems into their training programs in recent months. Earlier this year, US Aviation Academy in Denton, Texas, introduced what it called the first AI-driven aviation knowledge system for student pilots, largely focused on ground knowledge training. Arizona-based Hilo Aviation also announced its own AI-powered suite of operations, scheduling, tracking and test preparation tools aimed at improving flight school efficiency and student training outcomes earlier this year as well.