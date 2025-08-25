Aviation News

Passenger Device Ignites, Forces American Airlines Diversion

Crew quickly contains fire, flight lands safely at Dulles following diversion.

Matt Ryan
American Airlines A321
An American Airlines A321 [Shutterstock/Austin Deppe]
Key Takeaways:

  • American Airlines flight 357 from Philadelphia to Phoenix diverted to Washington Dulles Airport due to a smoking passenger device.
  • The Airbus A321 landed safely with 160 passengers and 6 crew members onboard.
  • The crew contained the device before landing, and emergency personnel met the plane upon arrival.
  • The type of device and specifics of the incident are under investigation by the FAA.
An American Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Phoenix diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport on Saturday morning when a passenger’s device started smoking. Flight 357 – an Airbus A321 – was carrying a total of 160 passengers and six crew members onboard, ABC reported

The flight terminated at around 11:50 a.m. with a safe landing at Dulles, where emergency personnel met the aircraft on the runway. American Airlines said the crew contained the device successfully prior to landing. The type of device has not been disclosed.

Passenger Adriana Novello told ABC News she was sleeping in an exit row when she woke to a flight attendant reaching for a fire extinguisher. “Then I started smelling smoke, and a lot of people on the plane were coughing,” she said. The FAA is investigating.

Matt Ryan

Matt's eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

