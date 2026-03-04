Sporty’s Debuts ‘The Active Runway’

On Wednesday, Sporty’s unveiled The Active Runway, a new Facebook hub designed to bring together content from across its network.

The goal, the company says, is to give pilots easier access to its articles, videos, training tips, reviews, and commentary in a single feed. Sporty’s offers several platforms, including Air Facts Journal, iPad Pilot News, Flight Training Central, IFR Focus, and Sporty’s Blog.

Though each platform continues to publish independently, the company said The Active Runway acts as a central “front door,” offering pilots a more convenient way to stay connected.