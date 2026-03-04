Aviation News Company News

Sporty’s Debuts ‘The Active Runway’

Sporty’s launched a new Facebook hub that brings together content from across its aviation media network.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Photo: Sporty's
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Sporty’s has launched "The Active Runway," a new Facebook hub designed to centralize content from across its network.
  • The goal is to provide pilots with easier access to Sporty's articles, videos, training tips, reviews, and commentary in a single feed.
  • This hub acts as a central "front door" for pilots to access content, while individual Sporty's platforms continue to publish independently.
See a mistake? Contact us.

On Wednesday, Sporty’s unveiled The Active Runway, a new Facebook hub designed to bring together content from across its network.

The goal, the company says, is to give pilots easier access to its articles, videos, training tips, reviews, and commentary in a single feed. Sporty’s offers several platforms, including Air Facts Journal, iPad Pilot News, Flight Training Central, IFR Focus, and Sporty’s Blog.

Though each platform continues to publish independently, the company said The Active Runway acts as a central “front door,” offering pilots a more convenient way to stay connected.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.