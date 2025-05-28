Starship Reaches Space Before Falling Into Ocean

SpaceX’s Starship slammed into the Indian Ocean after an uncontrolled re-entry on its ninth test flight Tuesday. The Super Heavy booster, which was refurbished after a previous flight, was also lost in an explosion. Starship soared far beyond the Caribbean corridor over which two previous flights rained debris and disrupted air traffic. The rocket reached orbit and was setting up for reentry when attitude control was lost. “Leaks caused loss of main tank pressure during the coast and re-entry phase. Lot of good data to review,” said SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Although the flight was a big improvement over the previous two on some counts, it failed to achieve the primary objective of testing a new heat shield. The spacecraft was vented of all its propellants and allowed to fall into the recovery area out of control. The company intends to launch test flights every three to four weeks while it continues to develop the system, which SpaceX intends to eventually use for flights to Mars.