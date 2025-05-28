Starship Reaches Space Before Falling Into Ocean

SpaceX’s Starship slammed into the Indian Ocean after an uncontrolled re-entry on its ninth test flight Tuesday. The Super Heavy booster, which was refurbished after a previous flight, was also lost in an explosion. Starship soared far beyond the Caribbean corridor over which two previous flights rained debris and disrupted air traffic. The rocket reached orbit and was setting up for reentry when attitude control was lost. “Leaks caused loss of main tank pressure during the coast and re-entry phase. Lot of good data to review,” said SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
Although the flight was a big improvement over the previous two on some counts, it failed to achieve the primary objective of testing a new heat shield. The spacecraft was vented of all its propellants and allowed to fall into the recovery area out of control. The company intends to launch test flights every three to four weeks while it continues to develop the system, which SpaceX intends to eventually use for flights to Mars.
The mission failed. It went teets up. Who are you trying to fool.
The main goal was to test Starship’s heat shield on reentry. Instead, it lost control, tumbled, and slammed into the Indian Ocean. The Super Heavy booster also blew up. That’s two losses, no controlled reentry, no successful heat shield test.
But the report tries to dress it up with lines like “Starship reached space,” and “lots of good data to review.” That’s PR (read BS) speak. Sure, reaching space is something, but that wasn’t the mission. Acting like they scored a win because they collected data is like calling a blown engine test a success because you got to analyze the shrapnel.
SpaceX wants to launch every few weeks. Fine. But let’s not pretend this was anything more than another fiery loss, just a slightly more sophisticated one.
The real story?
Same rocket, new crater.