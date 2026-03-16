Aviation News

Storms, TSA Staffing Lead to Massive Delays in U.S. Air Travel

Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled as severe weather and security staffing shortages affect major hubs.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Storms, TSA Staffing Disrupt U.S. Air Travel
[Credit: Adam McCullough | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Severe weather systems across the U.S. on Monday led to thousands of flight delays and cancellations at major airports nationwide.
  • Disruptions were concentrated at key hub airports, especially along the East Coast, due to conditions like de-icing requirements, reduced runway capacity, and air traffic control limits from strong winds or poor visibility.
  • Airline operations were further impacted by long security lines caused by reduced TSA staffing during a Department of Homeland Security funding lapse, prompting airline CEOs to urge Congress to restore funding.
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Severe weather systems moving across the United States on Monday disrupted airline operations nationwide, leading to thousands of delays and cancellations at major airports. According to Reuters, more than 8,000 U.S. flights had been delayed or canceled as storms affected airports along the East Coast and in other key regions.

The Federal Aviation Administration implemented ground stops at Reagan Washington National Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport and issued delays at LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport because of weather conditions.

Flight-tracking service FlightAware reported that more than 3,000 flights had been canceled and over 4,000 delayed by late Monday morning. Data cited by Newsweek indicated that disruptions were concentrated at several major hub airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, George Bush Intercontinental Airport and LaGuardia Airport.

Depending on the location, winter weather conditions are affecting operations related to de-icing requirements, reduced runway capacity and air traffic control limits caused by strong winds or reduced visibility.

Travel conditions were further affected by long lines at airport security checkpoints linked to reduced staffing at the Transportation Security Administration during the Department of Homeland Security funding lapse.

In a letter to Congress Sunday, chief executives from airlines including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways said airport security personnel have continued working without pay during the shutdown.

“Too many travelers are having to wait in extraordinarily long — and painfully slow — lines at checkpoints,” the executives wrote in the letter, which also called on lawmakers to restore DHS funding and ensure compensation for aviation security personnel.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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