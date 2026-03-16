Storms, TSA Staffing Lead to Massive Delays in U.S. Air Travel

Severe weather systems moving across the United States on Monday disrupted airline operations nationwide, leading to thousands of delays and cancellations at major airports. According to Reuters, more than 8,000 U.S. flights had been delayed or canceled as storms affected airports along the East Coast and in other key regions.

The Federal Aviation Administration implemented ground stops at Reagan Washington National Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport and issued delays at LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport because of weather conditions.

Severe weather on the East Coast is causing flight delays and cancellations at airports. Be sure to check your flight status with your airline before leaving home. Get real-time updates about your airport at https://t.co/smgdqJN3td. #FAAWeatherSquad pic.twitter.com/QU74q5K7FH — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) March 16, 2026

Flight-tracking service FlightAware reported that more than 3,000 flights had been canceled and over 4,000 delayed by late Monday morning. Data cited by Newsweek indicated that disruptions were concentrated at several major hub airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, George Bush Intercontinental Airport and LaGuardia Airport.

Depending on the location, winter weather conditions are affecting operations related to de-icing requirements, reduced runway capacity and air traffic control limits caused by strong winds or reduced visibility.

Travel conditions were further affected by long lines at airport security checkpoints linked to reduced staffing at the Transportation Security Administration during the Department of Homeland Security funding lapse.

In a letter to Congress Sunday, chief executives from airlines including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways said airport security personnel have continued working without pay during the shutdown.

“Too many travelers are having to wait in extraordinarily long — and painfully slow — lines at checkpoints,” the executives wrote in the letter, which also called on lawmakers to restore DHS funding and ensure compensation for aviation security personnel.