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Survey Points To ADS-B In Readiness Gap

Airline leaders report confidence on potential mandate, but survey shows uneven understanding of the technology.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Acron Survey Points To ADS-B In Readiness Gap
[Credit: Keena ithar | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • While 87% of U.S. airlines are either equipped with or evaluating ADS-B In and most anticipate rapid compliance with a mandate, a significant knowledge gap exists among decision-makers, with over half having limited understanding of the technology.
  • The primary barriers to ADS-B In investment are cost and competing capital priorities, with the absence of a regulatory mandate also contributing to slower adoption, although a mandate is currently pending in the Senate.
  • ADS-B In has demonstrated substantial operational benefits, including reduced arrival spacing, increased landings per hour, and significant fuel savings, highlighting the need for better education on its measurable returns as an operational investment.
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Acron Aviation released a new report Wednesday on U.S. airline readiness for ADS-B In, based on a survey of 100 airline management professionals conducted in April. According to Acron, 47% of respondents said their airlines have already equipped at least part of their fleets with ADS-B In, while another 40% said they are evaluating the technology. The report comes as the ALERT Act, which has passed the House and is pending in the Senate, would require ADS-B In equipage on most aircraft by Dec. 31, 2031.

Although 86% of survey respondents said they could comply with a mandate within three years, Acron reported that 51% described their understanding of ADS-B In as general or limited and 34% said they did not understand the difference between ADS-B In and ADS-B Out.

Cost was the most cited barrier to investment at 38%, followed by competing capital priorities at 33% and lack of a regulatory mandate at 26%.

The report also cited an FAA evaluation at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport with American Airlines that logged a 12-second reduction in arrival spacing, four to five additional landings per hour per runway and 490,000 pounds of fuel saved in the first year.

“The data shows the appetite for ADS-B In exists,” Damien Moreau, president of Acron Aviation’s ACSS, said. “This study also tells us that boardroom confidence is outpacing what’s actually understood about the technology at the decision-making level, so the industry needs to work to educate people on the real advantages it brings. The airlines that see the most benefits from ADS-B In will be the ones that treat it as an operational investment with measurable returns in fuel, capacity and on-time performance.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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