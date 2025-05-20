Air Canada Pilot Plans Unique Charity Run

An Air Canada pilot based in Calgary, Canada, is on the verge of running his way into the Guinness World Records book. In addition to his airline flying, John Bird (he’s likely heard all of your jokes already) is also a pilot for the charitable organization Dreams Take Flight. But his volunteer efforts are rising to a new level.
Bird, an avid runner, has completed more than 20 marathons, including the famous Boston Marathon this year. To raise money for his charity, Bird plans to run a half-marathon (13 miles) in his full pilot’s uniform – while pulling his carry-on bag.
Dreams Take Flight is dedicated to enabling children with physical, social, and emotional challenges for “a one-day trip of a lifetime.” Bird said, “I thought it was a neat way of taking my personal talent of running and applying it to something that benefits Dreams Take Flight. It works well with what I do in my personal career.”
Continue discussion - Visit the forum
Replies: 6
Kudos to folks like John Bird who recognize and contribute to causes greater than themselves. Other than the 13 mile run of which I am totally incapable, I’m trying to imagine which between the roll aboard and the uniform would be the most onorous of burdens on me. Probably both. It’s a tie for first place. Go for it John Bird!
For me, it’s definitely the uniform! Decades ago I got hooked on distance running myself and ran a half-dozen marathons, and besides the shorts chafing even the pinned race number would get annoying on my chest. He’s added a slew of chafe points with the garb, but might not get too raw from a half.
I figure the roller could roll on all fours by his side and offer maybe the slightest arm rest if needed.
Great story and best wishes to John Bird.
Airlines make passengers run with their bags all the time.
I guess it would make the record book to see an airline employee actually running.
Leave it to Arthur to find the ironic spitball in an otherwise uplifting story. Pretty humorous none the less.
Captain John Bird, deserves genuine kudos.