Air Canada Pilot Plans Unique Charity Run

An Air Canada pilot based in Calgary, Canada, is on the verge of running his way into the Guinness World Records book. In addition to his airline flying, John Bird (he’s likely heard all of your jokes already) is also a pilot for the charitable organization Dreams Take Flight. But his volunteer efforts are rising to a new level.

Bird, an avid runner, has completed more than 20 marathons, including the famous Boston Marathon this year. To raise money for his charity, Bird plans to run a half-marathon (13 miles) in his full pilot’s uniform – while pulling his carry-on bag.

Dreams Take Flight is dedicated to enabling children with physical, social, and emotional challenges for “a one-day trip of a lifetime.” Bird said, “I thought it was a neat way of taking my personal talent of running and applying it to something that benefits Dreams Take Flight. It works well with what I do in my personal career.”