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Tecnam Opens Early Delivery Slots For MOSAIC-Era Aircraft

Tecnam opens deposits for MOSAIK59 aircraft, letting buyers secure early delivery slots ahead of FAA MOSAIC rollout.

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Photo-Tecnam
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Tecnam has launched a priority slot deposit program for its new Astore GT and P2008 Next Generation aircraft, part of the MOSAIK59 product line.
  • This program enables flight schools and private owners to secure early delivery positions, with aircraft deliveries expected to begin in 2027.
  • The initiative aims to prepare buyers for the FAA's anticipated MOSAIC rule, which will expand light sport aircraft capabilities based on performance criteria, and the new aircraft are engineered to align with this framework.
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This week, Tecnam announced the launch of a priority slot deposit program for two aircraft in its MOSAIK59 product line, allowing buyers to secure early delivery positions ahead of the FAA’s anticipated Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) rule.

The program covers the Astore GT and P2008 Next Generation, with deliveries expected to begin in 2027. The initiative is aimed at flight schools and private owners looking to position themselves for the expanded capabilities expected under MOSAIC, which shifts light sport aircraft certification toward performance-based criteria.

Both aircraft are designed to align with the new rule framework, including the 59-knot stall speed threshold, and represent updated versions of Tecnam’s existing designs.

The company says the deposit program is intended to help customers secure production slots as demand grows.

“MOSAIC opens a new era of opportunities across the aviation community, and we want to ensure our customers are the very first to benefit,” said Giovanni Pascale Langer, managing director at Tecnam S.p.A. “Our MOSAIK59 line is engineered to maximize these new privileges. This deposit program is our way of helping pilots access the future of aviation with guaranteed priority on our production line.”

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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