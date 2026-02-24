Tecnam Rolls Out MOSAIC-Aligned Line

Tecnam recently announced a new product family, MOSAIK59, in response to the FAA’s new MOSAIC rule, which shifts light sport aircraft eligibility from strict weight limits to performance-based criteria. The announcement centers largely on existing Tecnam aircraft that either already meet the new requirements or are being modified to do so.

The MOSAIK59 name references a “Modular Optimized Sport Aviation Initiative” and the 59-knot clean stall speed threshold specified in the rule. The lineup includes current models such as the two-seat Tecnam P92 Echo MKII and updated versions of the Tecnam P2008 and Tecnam Astore GT, offered with Rotax engine options.

Tecnam also said aerodynamic changes will allow the four-seat Tecnam P2010 to meet the stall-speed requirement, and the twin-engine Tecnam P2006T NG is being evaluated for compliance under the revised light sport criteria. The aircraft themselves are not entirely new designs; rather, they are being positioned to operate within the expanded privileges created by MOSAIC.

According to Tecnam, most production lines are booked through 2027, and the company is expanding manufacturing capacity with a new facility expected to add more than 13,000 square meters of space.

Giovanni Pascale Langer, Tecnam Aircraft Managing Director said the company reviewed the rule before defining its approach.

“MOSAIC opens a new era of opportunities across the aviation community,” Langer said. “Tecnam is ready to tailor our most trusted platforms to help more people access aviation with plug-and-play solutions.”

Tecnam said it expects initial MOSAIK59 deliveries to begin in early 2027, with production positions currently available.