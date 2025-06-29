Teen Solos 13 Planes On 16th Birthday

Submitted by Shane Vande Voort
Ed. Note: We don’t normally run “youngest pilot” stories but given the background and experience of Sullivan Vande Voort we bent the rules in this case.
Key Points:
13 planes included nine taildraggers and four trikes
4.2 hours logged in the morning flights
Hopes the flights will inspire other young people
Sullivan Vande Voort celebrated his 16th birthday May 26 by completing a solo flight in 13 different airplane types. Sullivan attends Pella Christian High School, and his family owns and operates Classic Aviation Inc., an aviation services company and flight school at the Pella and Oskaloosa, Iowa, Municipal Airports. Vande Voort is a third-generation pilot who started logging flight at age 6 when he could finally reach the rudder pedals. He had logged 210 hours of training in 24 types of airplanes prior to his solo flights.
The 13 aircraft covered a broad spectrum of general aviation airplanes, including nine tailwheel and four tricycle gear aircraft. The airplanes flown in order were a 1946 Aeronca Champ, 1946 Piper J-3 Cub, 1940 Meyers OTW, 1947 Cessna 120, 1947 Stinson 108-2, 1992 Experimental Vans RV-6, 1943 Taylorcraft L-2M, 2021 Experimental Rans S-21, 1999 American Champion 7GCBC Citabria, 1977 Cessna 172N Skyhawk, 2006 Cirrus SR-20, 2003 Cirrus SR22, and a 1977 Piper PA28-140 Cherokee.
“I hope this may inspire other young people to get involved in aviation,“ said Vande Voort, who plans to pursue a career in aviation. “I’m thankful to have had experienced mentors in my flight training but also excited to have many friends in my age group who are flying.” Doug Rozendaal, warbird examiner and airshow pilot, has long been one of Sullivan’s mentors and was one of dozens on hand for the event. “I have known Sullivan since he was very young, it has been a pleasure to watch him grow up and I wasn’t going to miss the occasion. It was amazing to watch him climb from one airplane to the next and grease them on consistently.”
Vande Voort flew 4.2 hours in the 13 aircraft before noon. After that he went to work a shift at the airport with the hope of getting his driver’s license after the holiday weekend. Vande Voort will get his private pilot’s certificate and instrument rating when he turns 17, and in the meantime will be flying solo around the Midwest.
Continue discussion - Visit the forum
Replies: 25
Deriving a white supremacist hand gesture out of this picture requires a certain kind of mindset that is slightly troublesome.
The downright nasty comment section of a publication and its EIC, who finds this sort of comment entertaining.
From Russ:
Stow the crocodile tears, Jason. You give as good as you get. I have explained my position numerous times and it isn’t going to change. These are tense times and avoiding the uncomfortable topics won’t change that, just distort it.
This story belongs in the “I ate a 1,000 hotdogs in 15 minutes” section.
That’s nice and I don’t care. I fail to see any benefit for aviation and I would have to think it troublesome for anyone who would emulate this sort of accomplishment. Honestly, the whole event flys in the face of safety.
Sullivan didn’t just solo at 16—he did something truly unique. He flew 13 different airplanes in one morning, including several taildraggers that take additional skill. That’s something most pilots, at any age, haven’t done.
I’m sure he’s already looking forward to turning 17—and then 18.
Congratulations to the young man.
Most pilots at any age never had, never will, never could have the resources to do what this kid did. Given that alone, his accomplishments are a yawner and I still view them as a slap in the face of safety.
From Russ:
I don’t get the safety argument. What was unsafe? It wasn’t particularly rushed, there was lots of volunteer help and support and the resources were there.
Are you sure you responded to the right respondent?
I agree Raf and congratulations to this young man on a remarkable achievement. I was fortunate to solo in one airplane on my 16th birthday in the early 70s… and I both celebrate and envy this new aviator. There will always be folk who will find a negative in any event. I would venture to say that the flight experience Sullivan has gained in a multitude of aircraft has taught lessons that only add to his safety skill set. As a rather seasoned CFI (I’m old), I’m certain his CFI was confident in Sullivan’s abilities or the event would not have happened (endorsements!). And if the necessary resources are available, then good on him!
Very remarkable achievement and I wish him well!
Or gee, I don’t know, maybe that was his solo count up to that point? I would have shown some type of sign after each flight if a camera were present… although the picture might have been blurred do to my jumping up and down, pumping my fists, etc.
Trolls will be trolls… and I shouldn’t feed them.
I’ve been a long time reader of Avweb. So sad to see what this place has become. The stories and blogs are getting worse and worse. Long gone are the days of Paul Bertorelli, John Deakin, etc.
I miss the thoughtfully chosen content, careful writing and restraint on breaking stories, and intelligent, non-political blogs with data-driven analyses on useful topics. There is just little of value here anymore.
The Meyers OTW was the third airplane that Sullivan soloed. The gesture was a 3. Those who look for trouble will find it. It is this type of behavior that breeds and perpetuates the hate we find in our society. Young people how have the focus and determination to set goals and achieve them will always find people who are willing to invest in them. I have known Sullivan since he was very young. He has the skill and the maturity to achieve great things and this is only one in a long line of things this young man will accomplish.
Fantastic and congratulations. I was fortunate enough to have a Dad that was continuing with his love of flying and airplanes when I was of HS age. My first solo, but at age 17, was in his 1935 Aeronca C3 with the E113 36 hp engine. I went on to solo as he changed his fleet his '31 and '37 C3s. Sure would love to do that again. And for the conspiracy folks who see evil in your hand gesture, get a life. I’ve used that thump and forefinger circle gesture all my life. If some nut group wants to call it their invention, they can get a life. No one should find anything but happiness and excitement for you in this article. Just ignore them…as I’m sure you do anyhow.
“I hope this may inspire other young people to get involved in aviation,“
No, quite the opposite. An example of unlimited funds and loads of available planes to fly will just frustrate any kid in the real world who has to:
How is it “inspiration” for other kids that will NOT have everything(x13) just handed to them? Serious question.
His target audience is very young impressionable people who in that age bracket are willing to take on a lot of risk without fully understanding the consequences. Remember, it wasn’t to long ago we all thought we would live forever.
Taking on a challenge that this young man accomplished foregoes understanding all of the risks involved like changes in weather, pilot fatigue, get it done at all cost. Remember, the goal does not appear to be safety first. The goal is fly as many airplanes as possible in one day period.
I really don’t want to make a big deal out of this, but, no matter how I cut it, it doesn’t sit well with me. Flying is to serious to play these types of games. Young people are just to impressionable.
Well said. That hand gesture is also used by scuba divers around the world. As an advance certified diver with over 200 dives logged i have made and observed this hand sign thousands of time underwater and it has become my habitual OK sign all the time.
I understand why some are so bent on derailing a celebratory moment, and it’s disappointing. A 16-year-old safely soloed 13 different aircraft in one morning, after years in the making, and instead of encouragement, some adults here resort to sneering and petty jabs.
Yes, he had access, through his parents, their business, and mentors. So what? So did I. Tthe GI Bill helped me. Out of gratitude, I gave back by promoting youth in aviation. That’s what grown-ups do.
Mocking a young pilot’s success doesn’t make you insightful. It just makes you bitter.
I’ve spent years encouraging young people to get into aviation because I know what it gave me. That’s why this story matters. This young man, whether some like it or not, is a role model. Not because he had every barrier cleared for him, but because he showed what’s possible when opportunity meets preparation and discipline. We should be lifting that up, not tearing it down.
Way to go, Sullivan!
“opportunity meets preparation and discipline.”
Same can be said for eating 1,000 hot dogs in 15 minutes. Will the hot dog, or, the eating of hot dogs be advanced in any way? I just don’t see the accomplishment, if you want to call it that as a redeeming benefit for aviation. Not in the least.
“he showed what’s possible when opportunity meets preparation and discipline”
With unlimited money and support, all things are possible.
I don’t think people need to be reminded of that fact.
That’s why I questioned his statement on “inspiring others”.to get into flying since the number 1,2, and 3 obstacles to it are money, money and money in that order. It’s not denigrating his achievement; just his statement.
Lets just “stow the crocodile tears”.
Entertaining times ahead.