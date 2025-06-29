Teen Solos 13 Planes On 16th Birthday

Submitted by Shane Vande Voort

Ed. Note: We don’t normally run “youngest pilot” stories but given the background and experience of Sullivan Vande Voort we bent the rules in this case.

Key Points:

13 planes included nine taildraggers and four trikes

4.2 hours logged in the morning flights

Hopes the flights will inspire other young people

Sullivan Vande Voort celebrated his 16th birthday May 26 by completing a solo flight in 13 different airplane types. Sullivan attends Pella Christian High School, and his family owns and operates Classic Aviation Inc., an aviation services company and flight school at the Pella and Oskaloosa, Iowa, Municipal Airports. Vande Voort is a third-generation pilot who started logging flight at age 6 when he could finally reach the rudder pedals. He had logged 210 hours of training in 24 types of airplanes prior to his solo flights.



The 13 aircraft covered a broad spectrum of general aviation airplanes, including nine tailwheel and four tricycle gear aircraft. The airplanes flown in order were a 1946 Aeronca Champ, 1946 Piper J-3 Cub, 1940 Meyers OTW, 1947 Cessna 120, 1947 Stinson 108-2, 1992 Experimental Vans RV-6, 1943 Taylorcraft L-2M, 2021 Experimental Rans S-21, 1999 American Champion 7GCBC Citabria, 1977 Cessna 172N Skyhawk, 2006 Cirrus SR-20, 2003 Cirrus SR22, and a 1977 Piper PA28-140 Cherokee.



“I hope this may inspire other young people to get involved in aviation,“ said Vande Voort, who plans to pursue a career in aviation. “I’m thankful to have had experienced mentors in my flight training but also excited to have many friends in my age group who are flying.” Doug Rozendaal, warbird examiner and airshow pilot, has long been one of Sullivan’s mentors and was one of dozens on hand for the event. “I have known Sullivan since he was very young, it has been a pleasure to watch him grow up and I wasn’t going to miss the occasion. It was amazing to watch him climb from one airplane to the next and grease them on consistently.”

Vande Voort flew 4.2 hours in the 13 aircraft before noon. After that he went to work a shift at the airport with the hope of getting his driver’s license after the holiday weekend. Vande Voort will get his private pilot’s certificate and instrument rating when he turns 17, and in the meantime will be flying solo around the Midwest.

