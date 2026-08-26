Aviation News News

Teton Civil Air Patrol Squadron Deactivated, Cessna 206 Reassigned

A Wyoming Civil Air Patrol squadron has been deactivated and its Cessna 206 reassigned following a dispute between local volunteers and state leadership.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Shutterstock [Imageforge]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A Civil Air Patrol squadron in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, has been deactivated following months of disagreement between its local leadership and the Wyoming Wing.
  • The deactivation led to the removal of a Cessna 206 aircraft that had been used for decades in local search-and-rescue and emergency operations.
  • Local leaders attributed the closure to "unachievable and discriminatory demands" from state leadership, while the Wyoming Wing cited concerns about the squadron's "long-term sustainability and operational readiness."
  • The future of Civil Air Patrol services in the Jackson Hole area is unclear, and Teton County has requested the return of approximately $17,000 in unused funds.
See a mistake? Contact us.

A Civil Air Patrol squadron in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, has been deactivated following months of disagreement between its local leadership and the Wyoming Wing, taking with it a Cessna 206 that had supported search-and-rescue and emergency operations in the area for decades.

According to a Jackson Hole News & Guide report, The Teton Squadron’s former commander, Steve Foster, told the Teton County Board of Commissioners on Aug. 17 that the squadron had effectively been dissolved and that the Wyoming Wing had removed its aircraft from Jackson Hole Airport.

The Cessna 206 had been based at the airport for about 30 years. According to Foster, the Air Force-owned aircraft had been used for search-and-rescue missions and responses to natural disasters, including flooding.

Foster attributed the squadron’s closure to disputes with new Wyoming Wing leadership. He said the state organization had imposed what he described as “unachievable and discriminatory demands” and created a punitive environment. Three pilots were also removed from the organization, he said.

The Wyoming Wing offered a different explanation.

Col. John Rhoades, commander of the Rocky Mountain Region, which oversees the Wyoming Wing, said local squadron leaders had been given opportunities to address concerns involving the unit’s long-term sustainability and operational readiness.

“Despite those efforts, no viable long-term solution emerged,” Rhoades told county officials, according to the Jackson Hole News&Guide.

He characterized deactivation as a last resort.

The Cessna 206 has not been removed from Civil Air Patrol service. Rhoades said the aircraft was reassigned to another location where it could have a greater operational impact.

He also pointed to the geographic distribution of the squadron’s members as a factor, saying that having a substantial portion of a unit’s membership outside the community where it is based can make local leadership, accountability and oversight more difficult.

The dispute also involves money provided by Teton County to support the squadron. County commissioners said approximately $17,000 remained in the squadron’s account when it was dissolved and requested that the funds be returned.

Whether another CAP unit or aircraft will eventually assume the squadron’s local role remains unclear.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.