Texas DPS Adds Cessna 208

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced Wednesday that it has added a new Cessna 208 Caravan to its Aircraft Operations Division fleet. The Caravan is equipped with technology the department says it will use to improve public safety and enhance coordination with law enforcement partners statewide.

Stationed at McKinney Airport (KTKI) in DPS’ North Texas Region, the aircraft, designated N968TX, will provide airborne overwatch and tactical response capabilities in one of the agency’s busiest operational areas.

“This is a game-changer for all law enforcement across Texas, not just DPS,” said DPS Chief Pilot Stacy Holland in a department release. “With this advanced technology and real-time connectivity, our teams can transmit live situational data from the sky directly to command staff and field units. That translates to faster decisions and safer outcomes for both officers and the public.”

[Credit: Texas DPS]

The aircraft’s systems include high-definition imaging, infrared sensors, and cellular and satellite communications designed to maintain uninterrupted data links during operations.

Region Chief Jeremy Sherrod called the addition “a force multiplier for the North Texas region,” emphasizing its role in supporting criminal investigations and emergency response efforts. Among its new features is full satellite connectivity, which the department said makes it one of the first law enforcement Caravans in the nation to integrate the technology.

The aircraft is dedicated in memory of Lt. Pilot Jerry “Ray” Ragan, a longtime AOD member who served more than 19 years with DPS before his passing in 2020.

According to the department’s website, the DPS Aircraft Operations Division currently utilizes two Cessna 208 Caravans, 2 Pilatus PC-12s, and a King Air 350. It also operates a helicopter fleet including 14 Airbus AS350s and one Airbus EC145.