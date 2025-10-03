Texas Startup Looks To Revolutionize Air Freight

An aviation start-up in the Fort Worth area is seeking to make the idea of “sky trains” a reality.

The company, Aerolane, is looking to revolutionize the way air cargo is transported by leveraging their Aerocart technology, which is being installed into autonomous cargo glider systems that would then be towed by traditional aircraft headed the same direction as the cargo.

At an event hosted at the company’s headquarters at Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport on Wednesday, Aerolane demonstrated their product to a group that included a number of executives and investors, as well as U.S. Congressman Jake Ellzey.

According to Aerolane, the glider method would not only reduce fuel consumption, but shrink cargo delivery time from multiple days to a matter of hours. The company calls their technology “the biggest change to aviation since the jet engine.”

Aerolane announced this year that they are releasing their AC0 upgrade kit, a modification to existing planes that gives them the capability to be used in towed configurations. Such upgrades could result in double digit percentage reductions in operating costs, per the company.

The company is currently undergoing a certification approval process for commercial operations. Aerolane is also in the process of going through a number of design approvals with the FAA for converting existing aircraft into gliders. According to local Texas news affiliate, WFAA, Aerolane has claimed to have contracted with a large regional carrier, but has not disclosed which carrier specifically.