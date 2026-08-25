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Textron Aviation Names Brian Rohloff CEO

Longtime company executive will replace retiring Ron Draper on Aug. 31.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Textron Aviation Names Brian Rohloff CEO
[Credit: Textron]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Brian Rohloff will become the new President and CEO of Textron Aviation, effective August 31.
  • Rohloff succeeds Ron Draper, who is retiring after eight years leading Textron Aviation and over 27 years with Textron Inc.
  • Rohloff has nearly 30 years of experience at Textron Aviation, previously serving as senior vice president of customer support.
  • Draper will stay on as a senior adviser through the end of 2026 to assist with the leadership transition.
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Textron Inc. has named Brian Rohloff president and CEO of Textron Aviation, effective Aug. 31. Rohloff will succeed Ron Draper, who announced his retirement after more than 27 years at Textron and eight years leading Textron Aviation.

Nearly 30 Years At Textron Aviation

Rohloff has spent 29 years at Textron Aviation and most recently served as senior vice president of customer support, overseeing the company’s global support operations. His previous positions include vice president of quality, vice president of sales, senior product director for the Citation XLS+ and Citation X, and director of paint operations.

“Brian is a proven leader who brings a deep understanding of our business, our products, our customers and our industry,” Textron Inc. President and CEO Lisa Atherton said.

Draper To Stay Through Year-End

Draper became president and CEO of Textron Aviation in 2018. According to Textron Aviation, he will remain at the company as a senior adviser through the end of 2026 to assist during the leadership transition.

“Serving as president and CEO of Textron Aviation has been the greatest honor of my career,” Draper said.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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