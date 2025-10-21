Aviation News

Three Killed in Baron Crash Near Lafayette

Authorities, FAA and NTSB investigating cause of Louisiana accident.

Matt Ryan
[Credit: Flightaware]
Key Takeaways:

  • A Beechcraft Baron G58 twin-engine airplane crashed in a field in Vatican, Lafayette Parish, Louisiana, killing all three occupants on Tuesday morning.
  • Witnesses reported seeing the aircraft circling before it went down around 11:03 a.m., after departing from Houston with an intended destination near Cankton, Louisiana.
  • The aircraft is registered to Align Aviation LLC, and the FAA and NTSB are currently investigating the accident.
Three people were killed Tuesday morning when a Beechcraft Baron G58 twin-engine airplane crashed in a field in the Lafayette Parish community of Vatican. The aircraft is registered to Align Aviation LLC of The Woodlands, Texas.

Sgt. Chris Cormier of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office told KATC that deputies were called to the scene around 11:03 a.m. after a witness reported the aircraft circling before going down near a roundabout at Gloria Switch Road. 

“Not too long ago, we got a report of a plane in the air circling before it crashed into a field,” Cormier said. “There were three occupants who are confirmed deceased. We’re not releasing their information right now out of respect for the family members.” 

He said he was unsure whether the aircraft was experiencing any mechanical troubles, but added that deputies were focused on securing the area as they await the arrival of FAA and NTSB representatives.

FlightAware data shows the aircraft, tail number N16PV, departed from Hooks Memorial Airport in Houston at 9:53 a.m. with an intended destination of a private airfield near Cankton, Louisiana, roughly eight miles from the crash site. The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that it is investigating the accident, along with a separate accident in Ruston, Louisiana involving a Cirrus SR22.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

