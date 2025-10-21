Three Killed in Baron Crash Near Lafayette

Three people were killed Tuesday morning when a Beechcraft Baron G58 twin-engine airplane crashed in a field in the Lafayette Parish community of Vatican. The aircraft is registered to Align Aviation LLC of The Woodlands, Texas.

Sgt. Chris Cormier of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office told KATC that deputies were called to the scene around 11:03 a.m. after a witness reported the aircraft circling before going down near a roundabout at Gloria Switch Road.

“Not too long ago, we got a report of a plane in the air circling before it crashed into a field,” Cormier said. “There were three occupants who are confirmed deceased. We’re not releasing their information right now out of respect for the family members.”

He said he was unsure whether the aircraft was experiencing any mechanical troubles, but added that deputies were focused on securing the area as they await the arrival of FAA and NTSB representatives.

The NTSB is investigating the crash Tuesday of a Beech G58 Baron in Lafayette, Louisiana. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) October 21, 2025

FlightAware data shows the aircraft, tail number N16PV, departed from Hooks Memorial Airport in Houston at 9:53 a.m. with an intended destination of a private airfield near Cankton, Louisiana, roughly eight miles from the crash site. The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that it is investigating the accident, along with a separate accident in Ruston, Louisiana involving a Cirrus SR22.