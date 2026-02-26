Thrust Flight Awarded Phoenix Police Training Contract

Thrust Flight said Thursday that it has been selected to provide fixed-wing pilot training for the City of Phoenix under a five-year agreement expected to begin in March. The program calls for training approximately two students per certificate annually across private, commercial, instrument and instructor ratings, with instruction conducted in the Phoenix metropolitan area using FAA Part 141-approved curriculum and single-engine aircraft equipped with electronic flight information systems.

The contract follows a prior multi-year arrangement in which AeroGuard Flight Training Center served as the Phoenix Police Department’s fixed-wing training provider, according to a 2019 AeroGuard press release.

Training timelines outlined in the agreement include about 20 weeks for private and commercial certificates, 12 weeks for instrument ratings and 16 weeks for certified flight instructor and instrument instructor certificates.

Patrick Arnzen, CEO of Thrust Flight, said the selection “reflects the need for programs that are efficient, flexible and built around real operational requirements,” adding that the curriculum and in-house testing authority are intended to keep students on schedule for certification.

The Phoenix Police Department’s Air Support Unit provides around-the-clock airborne surveillance and patrol support for local bureaus and precincts in the area. According to the department, the unit’s primary role is patrol support, allowing aircraft to monitor scenes, assist with pursuits and cover areas that may be difficult for officers on the ground to access. The unit also conducts search-and-rescue missions and supports firefighting operations.

Current fixed-wing aircraft operated by the unit include a Cessna 172, Cessna 182, Cessna P210R and Pilatus PC-12NG, which are used for patrol, surveillance and other operational missions.