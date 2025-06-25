Time Running Short for Some Ex-Pat FAA Certificate Holders

Time is running short for holders of FAA ratings who have foreign addresses and who have no U.S. address of record to designate a U.S. Agent of Service (USAS). The rule requires those individuals to designate a U.S. agent by July 7 to receive FAA documents on the certificate holder’s behalf. According to the FAA, “This rule facilitates the FAA’s ability to accomplish prompt and cost-effective service of process and service of other safety-critical or time-sensitive documents to individuals abroad through service on their U.S. agents.” The final rule was issued on October 8, 2024.

The requirement applies to holders of certificates issued under Parts 47 (aircraft registration), 61 (pilot certification), 63 (flight crew members other than pilots), 65 (airmen other than flight crew members), 67 (medical standards and certification), and 107 (small unmanned aircraft systems – sUAS). Applicants for certificates to be issued under those criteria were required to designate a USAS by January 6.

Hillsboro, Oregon-based EZ Aviation LLC notified AVweb with a heads-up on the fast-approaching July 7 deadline. The company, which offers a platform for compliance, wrote, “Failing to comply may result in administrative consequences, including delayed notifications, certificate complications, or possible revocation proceedings.” The process assists certificate holders to: – Appoint a registered U.S. Agent for Service (Service Agent – Company type)

– Access official correspondence through a secure dashboard

– Receive timely notifications and document scans

– Forward physical mail globally (FedEx international shipping available)