TL Sport Aircraft Unveils Sirius BackCountry STOL Aircraft

TL Sport Aircraft announced Monday that it was unveiling the latest addition to its fleet this week at EAA AirVenture. Designed in the format of its predecessors like the TL-3000 Sirius, the Sirius BackCountry provides STOL (short takeoff and landing) performance, allowing pilots to expand their capabilities for sport, business and adventure flying.



Czech Republic-based TL Sport stated that the aircraft was engineered and designed specifically for the North American market. Boasting impressive performance stats, the BackCountry maintains a 156-mph cruise speed, while posting sub-200 foot landing capability and the ability to take off in less than 100 feet. The aircraft is engineered for ruggedness, featuring an airframe constructed from a lightweight Carbon Kevlar composite mix along and supported by 26-inch Alaska Bush tires.



Described as “MOSAIC-ready,” the BackCountry is also designed to take advantage of the proposed new FAA Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) rules. MOSAIC, first proposed in 2023, makes significant changes to the light sport aircraft (LSA) classification. The new rule pivots LSA restrictions to a performance-based approach, moving away from weight limitations that have been criticized as “arbitrary.”



While it is built for the wild, TL Sport made note that the Sirius BackCountry has creature comforts and sophisticated electronics, with heated leather seating and Garmin avionics, configurable for both VFR and IFR conditions.



Development of the aircraft was originally announced at last year’s AirVenture, so fittingly the first unveiling of the plane will be at this year’s event. Interested parties can check out the Sirius BackCountry at Booths 305-306. The aircraft will then transition to the Ultralights Booth 940 for demonstration rides.