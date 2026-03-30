Aviation News

Traffic Resumes After Potomac TRACON Evacuation

Ground stop affected Washington-area airports Friday for the second time in two weeks.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Resumes Traffic After Potomac TRACON Evacuation
[Credit: FAA/NTSB]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Washington-area airports experienced temporary ground stops and ongoing delays due to an odor-related evacuation at the Potomac Consolidated Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) facility.
  • This was the second time in two weeks the Potomac TRACON facility was evacuated due to a reported odor, affecting air traffic.
  • The previous March 13 incident was caused by a strong chemical smell from an overheating circuit board, traced to a faulty building monitoring device.
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The FAA said traffic was resuming at the primary Washington-area airports on Friday after a reported odor prompted the evacuation of the Potomac Consolidated Terminal Radar Approach Control facility in Warrenton, Virginia. The agency issued ground stops for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport and Richmond International Airport before lifting them about 90 minutes later.

Local WMAR reported the facility was evacuated as a precaution, and BWI officials said travelers would experience delays into the evening. Reuters reported that, even after the ground stops were lifted, the FAA said delays would continue while traffic returned to normal operations.

The March 27 disruption was the second evacuation at the Potomac TRACON in two weeks. A March 13 incident also halted traffic after what the FAA described as a strong chemical smell linked to an overheating circuit board, prompting a response from fire departments. The earlier event was traced to a faulty building monitoring device.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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